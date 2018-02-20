Man Arrested for Stealing From Cars in Seaford Area

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars outside of Seaford.

Between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, there were six reported thefts from cars in the area of Bethel and Woodland Ferry roads, according to police.

Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify 35-year-old Billy Williams III of Laurel as a suspect.

On Feb. 19, Williams was arrested by the Laurel Police Department and turned over to DSP.

He was charged with one count of felony theft, four counts of theft, six counts of criminal trespass third, six counts of conspiracy third, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to sell stolen property.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,333 secured bond.