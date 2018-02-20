People Debate Over Recreational Marijuana Legalization Bill

CENTREVILLE, Md. - Lighting up could soon get a lot easier in Maryland. Senate Bill 1039 is, once again, trying to bring recreational marijuana to Maryland.

The bill would allow a person 21-years or older to own up to an ounce of marijuana and up to six plants.

It's a bill that could help medical marijuana users like Rebecca Fletcher.

"Currently, it's pretty pricey to purchase some of these things in a dispensary," Fletcher said.

Fletcher says expensive marijuana products make it sometimes difficult to treat her chronic pain, but with more marijuana available and easier to access, the price could go down.

"It's good and really helpful for anxiety," Fletcher said.

But others say, they'll pass on that.

"No. We're not in favor of putting something legal in something that you can't measure," said Warren Wright of the Queen Anne's County Drug-Free Coalition.

Wright says he worries not enough regulations are in place to keep marijuana from getting into the wrong hands, and he says, underage kids could hurt the most.

"Nobody dies from marijuana, and I say 'No, it just makes them stupid,'" Wright said.

Fletcher says she worries about that too, but also says more marijuana could bring more money to Maryland's economy.

"With proper provisions in place, it could be a positive thing," Fletcher said.