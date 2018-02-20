Crisfield Addiction Forum: Where Drugs Could Be Hiding At Home

CRISFIELD, Md.- Somerset County officials gathered together on Tuesday night to talk about drug addiction in young people.

With the help of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the Hope House traveled to Crisfield to put into perspective how teens are hiding their stash. Volunteer for Hope House Peggy Sullivan says drugs can be in small places, but the problem is growing larger every year.

"A lot of times people don't want to talk about it. They've got to talk. And you've got to start talking to kids that are in the fourth and fifth grade, because it's starting to hit middle schools," Sullivan said.

Sullivan guided members of the community through a trailer that looks like a typical teenager's bedroom and living area. Fifty different hiding spots were identified on the tour in various areas, like electrical outlets, hairspray cans and pillowcases.

"The sooner we can get to these kids, hopefully that will stop it moving towards, as they get older," Sullivan said.

Karen Brimer, family services coordinator for the Somerset County Circuit Court, says she deals with struggling families each day. Every adult should become educated on talking to young adults about drug addiction.



"We all need to be aware, because children are the most important thing we have," Brimer said.

The "Not My Child" presentation was discussed on Tuesday night at Crisfield High School. On Wednesday officials will be giving the presentation to students at Washington High School during the day and to parents at night.