Police Make Arrest in Dover Death Investigation

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a suspect with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man whose body was found at the rear of the John Dickinson Plantation in Dover.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Thomas M. Bunting Jr. of Milford.

Police said were called to the rear grounds of the John Dickinson Plantation House on Kitts Hummock Road at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Upon their arrival they found a man, later identified as Bunting, lying on the ground with multiple suspected stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

While detectives from the DSP Homicide Unit were conducting their investigation, troopers said they were informed by the Harrington Police Department that the victim’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the town limits. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Malcolm A. Casson of Dover, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3.

As a result of interviews and other investigative measures, Casson was charged with first-degree murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1,060,000 secured bond.