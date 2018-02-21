Traffic Switch Will Require Weekday Lane Closures on Route 1 NB

FREDERICA, Del.- As part of the ongoing Route 1 Little Heaven Grade Separated Intersection Project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Route 1 northbound near south Skeeter Neck Road.

The lane closures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. This work will complete the traffic switch for Route 1 northbound onto its temporary alignment. At all times, one lane will remain open to motorists. Motorists can anticipate delays in this area.

As part of this work, a new traffic signal will be activated on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Bowers Beach Road where it intersects the temporary alignment of Route 1 northbound.