Riverside Boat Ramp Construction Delayed in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Construction of a new Riverside Boat Ramp in Salisbury has been delayed, leaving some boaters with concerns as boating season is just around the corner.

Work to rebuild the new east-side boat ramp was set to begin by the end of February and be complete by April 1.

However, work is now set to begin mid-spring.

Boater Bill Green uses the east-side ramp to better accommodate his bigger boat. He said the work is absolutely necessary.

"One, there's a lot of vegetation. We've had to clear that, bring our hammers and nails to put the boards back down. There's no cleats to tie off to anymore," said Green. "We have to come over and tie off the pylons and hopefully get the boat out of the water before there's any damage."

Bill said he hoped the rebuilt ramp would have been ready for the boating season.

"If there's a lot of congestion, there's no other public boat ramp in Wicomico County," said Green.

Wicomico County Recreation and Parks Director Steve Miller said the delay happened because plans for a rebuild needed to meet requirements under the American Disabilities Act.

"When these things were installed 20 years ago, the rules of the road were different, " said Miller.

Miller said he hopes any delays will be minimal and added folks will still have plenty of access to the river.

"The lot will be available. The west-side ramp is going to be available," said Miller.

Construction on the new Riverside Boat Ramp is expected to last six weeks.