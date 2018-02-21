Two Arrested on Drugs & Firearm Charges in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Two people were arrested on drugs and firearms charges following a traffic stop in Dover.

Dover police said that shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, 29-year-old Larry Benson was stopped at the intersection of Saulsbury Road and Forrest Avenue because he was driving with a suspended license.

During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police said when officers tried taking Benson and his passenger, identified as 26-year-old Makia Benson, into custody, they both became disorderly and uncooperative.

According to police, once inside the patrol cars Makia began kicking equipment in the vehicle and attempted to spit in an officer's face. Police said when an officer attempted to stop Makia, she continued to resist, causing cuts to the officer's arm.

Larry Benson was released on unsecured bond on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana

Resisting arrest

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Second-degree conspiracy

Disorderly conduct

Possession of firearm by person prohibited

Makia Benson was released on unsecured bond on the following charges: