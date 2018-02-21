Billy Graham's Legacy Remembered on Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md.- People on Delmarva are remembering the life and legacy of evangelist Billy Graham, who died early Wednesday morning at his home in North Carolina. He was 99.

Graham became a counselor to U.S. presidents as the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.

Millions around the world attended his crusades, bought his book, and read his monthly magazine.

And his message transcends to those on Delmarva. Pastor Harry Weir of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury was inspired to devote his life to the ministry because of Graham's messages.

"There was something about him that drew me to him, he was a mentor. Billy Graham influenced my life, he really did," Weir said.

At just 17-years-old, newly enlisted into the military, Weir remembers listening to Graham's sermons on the radio.

"And whenever I had the opportunity, I would turn the TV on and listen to him. I didn't care what else was on, I wanted to hear what he had to say," Weir said.

Now, with more than 40 years of preaching under his belt, Weir keeps the basis of Graham's teachings at the forefront of his sermons and bible studies.

"The message that he preached was simple, yet to the point and he didn't berate you with it. He just preached the word of God, laid it on your heart," Weir said.

Although Weir didn't get the opportunity to see Graham preach in person, some folks like Shirley Woroniecki, were able to see him at one of his crusades in Baltimore.

"We went to an appearance at the stadium. And we went and saw him there, so of course we saw him from very far of but we did get to see him and it was just amazing," Woroniecki said.

Other people on Delmarva, like Peggy Wilmer, also saw Graham's ministry in person.

"It was just so impressive to see the crowds, hundreds and hundreds of people. And then when he had his famous call at the end, it just made tears come to your eyes," Wilmer said.

Graham had been out of the spotlight for the last few years. A spokesman for his family says he suffered from cancer, pneumonia, and other ailments. He'll be buried next to his wife at the Billy Graham Museum and Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.