KKK Robe Showed Up at Maryland Auction House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

KKK Robe Showed Up at Maryland Auction House

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 4:56 PM Updated:

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - David Allen, owner of A&M Auctioneers and Appraisers, never quite knows what's going to turn up from the old homes and shops of the Eastern Shore.

Once, he said, he came across a box of wooden and metal washboards from an old general store, 100 years old and looking brand new.

Recently, though, the Wicomico County auction house handled an item with a somewhat darker history.

In an otherwise-humdrum estate in Cambridge - heavy on Persian rugs, china dolls and decorative crystal vases - was a white robe, with a deep red patch embroidered over the heart. A number, 127, adorned the left sleeve. The triangle-topped hood was stained brown at the edges.

A&M offered the robe as part of an online auction. The listing: "Cambridge Lodge #127 original Ku Klux Klan complete robe and cap with original patch and embroidered lodge number on sleeve ..."

The KKK was active on Maryland's Eastern Shore throughout the 20th century. In 1928, The Baltimore Sun estimated the group's membership there at 3,000 to 8,000. In the 1960s, the Klan opened a recruiting office in Salisbury. In later decades, members passed out leaflets, spread racist graffiti and burned crosses on the lawns of African-American neighbors, according to media accounts.

More recently, Richard Wilson Preston Jr. of Baltimore founded the Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan around 2013. The group gained notice late that year when it applied for and received permission to hold an "organizational meeting" in the Cecil County Government Building in Elkton.

Last August, Preston was accused of shooting at a black man during the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. He was indicted in December on a charge of firing a weapon near a school.

Allen said this was the first time he'd ever come across a KKK robe as part of an estate.

"It's the only one we've ever sold and probably the only one I'll ever sell again," he said.

Liz Harward, an antique dealer from Pasadena, came across the item through an ad on Facebook. Harward said she was horrified.

"To offer that item in Black History Month, are you kidding me? I was shocked . and also kind of sad," she said. "You don't offer something up that's a symbol of death."

She reached out to the auction house, hoping to dissuade it from selling the item. Allen told her the auction house was contractually bound to sell all the items in the estate - including the robe. But together with the seller, he arranged to donate proceeds from its sale toward college costs for one of his employees, whom he described as an immigrant from Nigeria studying in the United States.

Contacted by The Sun, the student declined to comment and wished to remain anonymous.

"We didn't really want it publicized," Allen said. But the solution was "something that we feel was fair," he said, given the item's legacy.

Allen said that under the terms of the auction house's contract, he couldn't reveal the buyer or the seller. But he said the robe, which sold Feb. 7 during the online auction, went for about $1,300.

"Take it or leave it, it's a piece of history," Allen said.

Harward said that even with the proceeds being donated, she still disagrees with the sale of a KKK robe.

So did Malik Russell, a spokesman for the national headquarters of the NAACP in Baltimore, who said he found no worth in the preservation of a symbol of the Klan. People who find items such as KKK robes in their closets, he said, should burn them.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices