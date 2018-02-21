Unusually Warm Weather Hits Delmarva

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Just blue skies and rolling white clouds - a good opportunity for Jeff Evans to hunker down on some early spring cleaning in Cambridge.

"I love this. I am so sick of winter," Evans said.

Unusually warm weather hit Delmarva on Wednesday, leaving people like Evans and his garden hoping for more.

"Looking forward to warm weather," Evans said.

And at a Sailwinds Park not too far away, Gerald Bramble was outside in just a T-shirt, walking outside with 5-year-old Yorkie, Rudy, who was still bundled up.

"You know a little windy but it's warm," Bramble said.

It was warmth that some people got to enjoy even inside. Erin Paul was busy arranging flowers inside Florals Unique.

"There's also tulips in there that are starting to come up," Paul said.

She says plenty of flowers are now blooming thanks to warmer temps and the sun. For Paul that means more business.

"Yep. It's doing great," Paul said.

Evans says he'll be sure to rake in all the rays before grey skies take them away.

"It'll be gone before you know it, but I'm going to enjoy it," Eans said.