DelDOT Has Long-Term Plans for Cashless Tolls

DOVER, Del. --- Drivers may one day be able to leave their cash and coins for tolls in Delaware at home because DelDOT plans to exclusively use electronic tolling in several years.

C.R. McLeod, a DelDOT spokesman, said a pilot program on the new U.S. Route 301 road near Middletown will be the first road in Delaware to have cashless tolls. Drivers who do not have an EZ Pass will receive a bill in the mail for using the roadway.

But changes at the Dover Toll Plaza aren't expected until as long as 8 years, McLeod said.

"We don't have a definitive date for when we'll turn our existing facilities into electronic tolling." he said.

McLeod said other toll booths around the state will also be eventually eliminated in favor of electronic tolling.