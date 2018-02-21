Harrington Police Investigating Rise in Credit Card Fraud

HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Police Department is warning people of a possible card skimmer at local businesses after learning of a rise in credit and debit card fraud cases Wednesday.

Police say they believe a card skimmer was placed on a card reader at a local business over the past several weeks. They say this comes after investigating a large number of credit and debit card fraud cases today.

Police ask that people monitor their accounts closely and report any instances of fraud immediately. Police also ask that you not only contact your bank immediately to close your card, but to provide police with copies of your account records over the past month because investigators believe a card skimmer may have been placed at more than one location.

Police say they are continuing to investigate these cases with the help of local businesses and banks. They ask anyone with more information to call Detective Gillespie at 302-398-4493, ext. 14.