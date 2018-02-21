DelDOT Proposes to Realign Old Orchard Road in Lewes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Proposes to Realign Old Orchard Road in Lewes

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 7:10 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del.-  A new Delaware Department of Transportation project aims to address an area that's experienced more than 100 crashes in the past decade.

According to new design plans, DelDOT wants to realign Old Orchard Road to create a new, four-way intersection at the existing light at Savannah and Wescoats Roads. DelDOT engineer John Caruano says the project would cost $4 million in state funds, but solve multiple issues in the area.

"It allows people to come to one end of the intersection instead of having multiple intersections along the Savannah Road corridor," he tells WBOC. "It improves safety because you don't have existing movements happening."

Caruano says the project also will add sidewalks, turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

Many local businesses tell WBOC the intersection is dangerous, such as Waves Car Wash owner Mike Anthenelli.

"As we stand here, we obviously wash a lot of cars every day," he says. "We hear a lot of brakes screeching and horns blaring."

Dr. Katherine Elder owns Delaware Psychological Services just across the street and echoes Anthenelli's sentiments.

"I myself as a Lewes resident have difficulty coming in and out," she says. "I often will make a right and go around things to avoid Savannah Road because it's such a busy intersection."

On Wednesday, DelDOT held a public workshop on the proposed changes. After getting feedback, the department will look at the designs before moving any further further. 

"This is just the first interaction," Caruano explains. "We are at the very preliminary stages. It's our really first interaction with the public. Hopefully, it's well received."

DelDOT says at Savannah and Old Orchard, 24 crashes took place between 2007-2017. Down the road at Savannah and Wescoats, that number rises to 37. The highest number of crashes, according to DelDOT, was at Marsh Road and Wescoats, with 40 total crashes; there DelDOT plans to build a roundabout.

DelDOT is accepting public comment on the project until March 22, either via mail to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or via email to dotpr@state.de.us

 

 

 

 

