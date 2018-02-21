Smyrna Police Investigating Hardee's Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna police are asking the public's help in identifying a man wanted for robbing the Hardee's restaurant on Jimmy Drive.

Police said it happened at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, when the man pictured in surveillance photos lunged over the counter and grabbed money from an open cash register when an employee was completing a transaction. Police said the man then ran from the restaurant, heading south.

Police said the man was last seen wearing cargo-style pants and a gray striped sweater with sunglasses and a surgical mask around his neck. Police ask that anyone with more information about this crime to contact Detective Bill Davis at 302-653-9217, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.