Community Members Prepare for National Folk Festival Coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - On Wednesday night local organizers for the upcoming National Folk Festival hosted a kickoff event to encourage members of the community to participate in the entertainment event that will be held in early September in Salisbury.

Salisbury is the chosen location of the National Folk Festival for the next three years. Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn compared the honor to Amazon choosing its next home city.

"This is our Amazon moment," Dunn said.

Organizers asked community members to get involved in a variety of ways. Mary Avara, owner of Dance Center Salisbury, is sharing her resources downtown.

"I've offered that space which is 3,500-square-feet of dance studio space for use as rehearsal space, whatever the festival needs during that weekend when the festival is going to be here," Avara said.

Others, like Perdue Farms CEO Jim Perdue and his wife Jan, are sponsoring the festival.

"By joining us, Jan and I and supporting the festival, you're going to be the reason why your family, your grandchildren, your grandchildren's children will experience the nation's finest performers and artists year after year, every year, right here in Salisbury," Perdue said.

Local manager Caroline O'Hare says it's creating a legacy for years to come even after the festival leaves in 2021.

"We'll continue on with our own legacy festival that's of the same large-scale, high-quality, three-day, free festival for our communities and our new visitors," O'Hare said.

Organizers also asked that people volunteer their time as a way to get involved. If you're interested, visit shoregetconnected.org. The National Folk Festival is a free, three-day event from Sept. 7-9 in Salisbury.