Officials Hold Meeting on Regulations for Guns in Del. Parks

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware state officials are holding a final public workshop to seek public input on proposed regulations for carrying guns in state parks and on state forest land.

Officials began developing the regulations after the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that a ban on non-hunting firearms in state parks and forests was unconstitutional.

Emergency regulations were adopted in December, and Thursday's scheduled workshop offers the public to comment on proposed final regulations.

Under the proposed rules, firearms would still be prohibited in certain designated areas of state parks and forests, such as offices and visitor centers, unless the person has a valid concealed carry permit.

Park visitors also could carry firearms within designated areas upon written application showing "good cause" related to self-defense or the defense of family.