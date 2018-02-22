Atlantic General Hospital Seeks Community Support to Fund Major Projects

BERLIN, Md.- Atlantic General Hospital is looking for community support to fund major campus improvement projects.

Each year, more than 37,000 people will pass through the doors of the hospital's emergency department.

It is a department was originally designed to handle 29,000 visits a year, according to hospital officials.

AGH President & CEO Michael Franklin said healthcare needs are growing rapidly and the hospital needs to be ready.

"The emergency department is about capacity and making sure we're meeting the growing capacity," said Franklin.

It's part of the reason the hospital launched "Campaign for the Future," a fundraising initiative asking the public to support $35 million worth of upgrades and expansions.

"Our intent through the campaign is to raise $10 million from the community. We've raised about $5.6 million so far," said Franklin.

In addition to expanding the emergency department, funding from the campaign will also support a new cancer care center and operating room expansions.

They're big projects, and now AGH is turning to the towns it serves for help.

At Berlin's most recent town council meeting, representatives with AGH asked the council for $100,000 to support their improvement efforts.

That request is for $20,000 a year over the next five years.

Berlin Mayor Gee Williams says he supports the hospital's request because of the economic and health benefits it provides the community.

"Now we have to go through the budget process and see how we would work that into the budget because it's not an insignificant amount but I hope it's a manageable one," said Williams.

The Berlin Town Council will review the request in April before voting on the town's final budget in early June.

Franklin says AGH is also reaching out to other Worcester County towns for support.