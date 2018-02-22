Laurel Man Arrested For Deer Hunting Violations

LAUREL, Del. - DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested a Sussex County man for multiple deer hunting violations.

Police on Thursday said Ethan G. Cahall, 21-year-old, of Laurel, was charged with four counts each of: failure to attach deer tag to an antlerless deer, failure to check antlerless deer within 24 hours, failure to retain tag on antlerless deer and unlawful to remove antlerless deer parts prior to checking.

Cahall was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown where he was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond pending a future court date.

Delaware law requires all whitetail deer to be tagged immediately upon being harvested, registered with the Division of Fish & Wildlife within 24 hours of being harvested and the field tag must remain on the deer until it is taken to a taxidermist for mounting purposes or taken to a processor for butchering.

Delaware law also prohibits the removal of deer parts to include butchering before the deer is registered with the Division of Fish & Wildlife.