Town of Blades: PFCs Levels in Town Water Has "Significantly Lowered"

BLADES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control, the Division of Public Health and the Town of Blades announced Thursday that the town water, once found to be in high levels of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), is now testing with significantly lower PFC levels.

The town says the town's water tested 3.4 parts per trillion (3.4 ppt) compared to EPA’s health advisory of 70 ppt for PFC leves. Blades has completed its flushing of the town water with its new carbon filtration system. Residents who use public water will need to complete the final step - flushing water - to remove PFCs before using the water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Residents should begin flushing their homes by following these steps in order:

Turn on outside faucets for 10 minutes. All faucets can be turned on at once. Shut off faucets after 10 minutes. Turn bathtub faucets/showers on full Hot until the water cools. All bathtub faucets/showers should be turned on at the same time. Shut off bathtub faucets/showers after water from the fixtures starts to cool. Turn other faucets on one at a time for 5 minutes each (Hot and Cold can be turned on simultaneously). Start on the first floor and continue to the second floor and any additional levels. Showers and tubs should be run a second time until Hot water cools, out of an abundance of caution. Flush all toilets one time. Remove and dispose of all ice from refrigerator ice makers. If you also have a water dispenser on your refrigerator, run three gallons of water through it. Tankless water heaters or point-of-use (e.g. under the sink) water heaters, if in use, should be flushed for 30 minutes.

DNREC and DPH says the steps listed above are for single-family homes ONLY; commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-family units still need to be advised on a "case-by-case basis." DNREC and DPH will continue to provide Blades and those in the surrounding area with private wells with alternative drinking water for drinking and cooking. Water distribution hours are 12:00 pm to 8 pm at the Blades Fire Hall at 200 East Fifth Street.

Those with questions are advised to call the DPH Office of Drinking Water at 302-741-8630, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.