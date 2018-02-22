Police Arrest Seven, Including Gang Members, in Drug and Firearm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police: 7, Including 4 Gang Members, Arrested in Drug and Firearm Investigation

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say seven people are in custody - including four gang members - after a drug and firearm investigation.

Police, with assistance from the ATF Task Force and Delaware Probation and Parole, completed the investigation on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they stopped a car in the area of West North Street and Governors Avenue. When the car stopped, a passenger Jaymere Lewis, 22, got out and ran away and left three other people inside.  Investigators said that as he ran, Lewis threw a loaded .32 caliber handgun. Police confiscated the gun, chased down Lewis and eventually arrested him.

Police identified the others inside the car as Jaleel Wayman, 22, Michael Taylor, 19, and a female minor. Authorities said the suspects were found in possession of 51.9 grams of marijuana and a digital scale; all three were arrested.

As a result of the traffic stop, officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment at 74 Par Haven Drive in Dover.  Upon entry into the home, officers arrested three additional suspects inside.  Karriem Keys, 53, Brentney Birkett, 23, and Syncere Friends, 18 were all taken into custody without incident.  Police said Keys was found with 6.6 grams of marijuana and both Birkett and Friends were found with a small amount of marijuana and a loaded .380 caliber handgun, which was later found to be reported stolen.  

Friends, Lewis, and Wayman were also issued administrative warrants for violation of probation  by Delaware Probation and Parole.

Lewis was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, resisting arrest, carry concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm during commission of felony, illegal gang participation, and violation of probation. He is being held on at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $37,000 secured bond.

Wayman was charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and violation of probation. He is being held at Vaughn on violation of Probation.

Taylor was charged with resisting arrest, illegal gang participation, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, receiving stolen firearm, second-degree conspiracy, possession of firearm during commission of felony and possession of marijuana. He is being held at Vaughn on $13,500 secured bond.

The female minor was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a criminal summons.

Keys was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Birkett was charged with illegal gang participation, receiving stolen firearm, possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during commission of felony, resisting arrest, and second-degree conspiracy. She is being held on $35,000 secured bond at Baylor Women’s Correctional Center.

Friends was charged with illegal gang participation, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, receiving stolen firearm, second-degree conspiracy, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and violation of probation. He is being held on $31,500 secured bond at Vaughn.

