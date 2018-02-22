Death Investigation Underway in Accomack County

QUINBY, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after they received reports of an unresponsive person Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a home on Bradford Neck Road in Quinby at around 1:30 p.m. where they found a man lying on the back deck of the home. Police said medical personnel responded to the scene as well and pronounced the man dead. He was later identified as Kenneth W. Simpkins Jr., 34 of Onancock, police said.

Simpkins was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk Thursday where an autopsy was performed. The Sheriff's Office said no signs of trauma or gunshot wounds were found.

The cause of death is still being investigated. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office by calling at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, as well by going online.