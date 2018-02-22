Delaware Tourism Has Another Record-Breaking Year

DOVER, Del.- A record nine million people visited Delaware in 2016, marking increases in visitors and dollars spent in the state.

According to data released Thursday from the Delaware Tourism Office, those visitors contributed $3.3 billion to Delaware's gross domestic product in 2016.

"Tourism is a crucial part of Delaware's economy," Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock said. "The tourism industry has proven to be an important source of revenue for state and local governments and an industry of increasing growth."

People from Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York and Washington, D.C. account for more than two-thirds of travelers to the state. Beaches, dining and shopping continue to be popular activities for visitors, who spent an average of $384 per trip to the state in 2016, according to the tourism office.