Millsboro Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Millsboro man Thursday on drug charges.

According to DSP, officers with the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force arrested Tyree R. Oliver, 26 of Millsboro, after they responded to 23000 block of Mission Road today to conduct an arrest attempt. Police said they found $1,000 in illegally obtained drug proceeds, about 1,780 bags of heroin, and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Oliver was arrested without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver, among other charges, police said. According to DSP, Oliver previously had a Rule 9 warrant from Superior Court for drug charges as well as capiases out of both the Superior Court and Justice of the Peace Court. Police said Oliver was committed to to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,000 cash only bond.

Delaware State Police worked in conjunction with members of the Delaware Probation and Parole Sussex Street Unit.