Medicare Fraud Lawsuit Names Private Ambulance Company & PRMC

BALTIMORE– Federal authorities are investigating claims a private ambulance company committed Medicare fraud with the participation of Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

A lawsuit filed in federal court outlines an alleged scheme to rake in tens of millions of dollars by over-billing Medicare on tens of thousands of non-emergency trips. The plaintiffs include the United States of America and Brian Arvey, a whistleblower who was formerly employed by the company at the center of the lawsuit, Hart to Heart Transportation Services Inc.

Arvey alleges Hart to Heart Transportation Services, or HHTS, required him and other drivers or EMT’s to falsify their reports and use inaccurate billing codes to reflect that ambulance transport was necessary even when it wasn’t.

According to the lawsuit, PRMC staff “acquiesced in and facilitated the false narratives by placing patients who were not bedridden in their beds on the instruction of Hart to Heart, so that EMT’s could justify transporting them by stretcher."

The defendants named are HHTS, EMS Billing Solutions Inc, PRMC, & John, Terry and Richard Skidmore, who operate HHTS. The lawsuit states the Skidmore’s submitted false Medicare claims when they billed Medicare for ambulance transportation that they knew was not medically necessary.

"Ambulance fraud, especially the fraudulent transporting of ambulatory patients and the falsification of services is rampant in the medicare system,” said David Scher, the attorney who filed the lawsuit. “The case is still in active investigation and we appreciate the work the government continues to do in this case,” he said.

In a statement to WBOC, PRMC said it is “…aware of the matter and the allegations involving H2H. While PRMC believes that it has at all times conducted itself appropriately, the allegations are being reviewed and investigated and PRMC is unable to comment further on the matter.”