Cruisin' OC Heads back to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- It's official: Cruisin' OC will be rolling through Ocean City once again in the spring. Earlier this week, the council approved dates for the car show. , Md.- It's official: Cruisin' OC will be rolling through Ocean City once again in the spring. Earlier this week, the council approved dates for the car show.

Some locals say they're dreading for when those dates arrive. George Balunis, an Ocean City resident, says when the car events come into town, he stays inside.

"You just don't go out on the road --to go to the store, on certain days or certain hours now, when those people are here because you don't want to get into a car accident or any other incidents," says Balunis.