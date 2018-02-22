Blades Water Declared Safe Upon Flushing, Town Holding March 1 Meeting

BLADES, Del.- As Blades' water was declared safe to drink and cook with pending a flushing plan, the town already has plans for its next public meeting on the issue.

On March 1, the town will host a meeting at the Blades Fire Hall to review test results from private wells and people just outside town who were concerned their wells were also contaminated with perfluourinated compounds. While those test results are still pending, Seaford's water was found to be clear of PFCs and the Blades' municipal water was given the green light Thursday by the Division of Public Health and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control.

"It's been a great team effort," says Blades Town Administrator Vikki Prettyman. "It's been great to work with our state agencies and everybody. We're just very thankful for the patience for our citizens and the teamwork."

After state agencies declared the town water safe after flushing, Delaware National Guard troops went door to door handing out flyers with the seven part flushing plan. Officer in Charge Lieutenant James Willey said his soldiers would be on hand through the weekend.

"We are going to stay on ground until just trying to help out those last people who may take a little longer to flush their systems," he tells WBOC. "We are here just to assist and make sure they have drinking water no matter how long it takes."

Many in town expressed their gratitude for the contamination's conclusion and the work of the town, state agencies and Delaware National Guard.

"The experience it's been for us is to learn how bad it is when you don't have water to rely on," says Blades Councilman Russell Joseph. "It's a great lesson for everybody to learn what it would be like without water."

As DNREC still investigates the cause and duration of the contamination--and a potential recuperation for the $200,000 solution--Senator Tom Carper visited Blades and pledged support for their efforts.

"This is not a cheap thing to do," he says. "We are going to make sure we draw from a variety of sources to offset these costs."

Blades says residents may see black flecks as they flush their water. Those flecks are a natural ocurrance from the carbon filter. The water is still safe to drink once flushed.