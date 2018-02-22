Beebe Plans Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in Millville

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is building a freestanding emergency department and cancer canter in Millville.

Beebe says it plans on breaking ground on the property later in 2018. By 2020, southern Sussex patients won't have to leave the area for critical emergency and oncological services.

"For cancer, you know people frequently are in treatment every day of the week for five days," explains Alex Sydnor, Beebe's vice president of external affairs. "That's a lot of travel burden if they have to go outside of their community for cancer care, so it'd be best if we can provide it right here where they live."

At a presentation at the South Coastal Library, Sydnor noted the uptick in emergency room visits--nearly 40,000 in 2017--that make the freestanding department valuable in the area. The new facility will have 22 emergency bays, a helicopter pad and advanced diagnostic imaging. Sydnor says they anticipate 15,000 people using the new emergency department, as the area's population rapidly grows.

"We've always found the South Coastal Community is part of our primary service area," he tells WBOC. "We know that we are not doing as much as we would have liked to in this community and look forward to really bringing more services."