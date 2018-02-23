Milford Man Arrested for Stealing Money From Employers

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say they arrested a man on theft charges after they learned he had been writing checks out to himself from his employers.

According to police, officers responded to Abbott's Grill on NE Front Street, where an employee there said that Jonathan Wright, 29, of Milford, said he wouldn't be coming to work because "he would be in trouble for stealing checks from the business." Police said that management staff then checked their records and found that several checks had been written out from the business in large amounts of money and allegedly signed by people from the company.

Police said upon further investigation, those signatures on the checks did not match the real signatures of the company representatives. About $1,500 was taken from the company, according to investigators.

Police said they arrested Wright on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of theft, among other charges.

Wright was released on $4,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.