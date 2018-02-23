Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Seeks Public Input to Address Water Concerns

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is asking the public's help to update a comprehensive plan for managing the Inland Bays.

The center has released a brief survey to address the community’s concerns relating to the health of the Rehoboth, Indian River, and Little Assawoman Bays and the land surrounding them.

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a non-profit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its many partners, the CIB works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays--the water that flows into them, and the watershed around them.

The Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan outlines goals and activities that the Center and its partners agreed to address based on scientific data and input from key stakeholders and the community.

"It outlines the goals and objectives that are to protect water quality, protect habitat loss, and sea level rise," said Watershed Coordinator Michelle Schmidt.

Schmidt said water quality remains a big concern.

"We have a lot of issues in the watershed right now," said Schmidt. "We have shellfish advisories and waterways that aren't swimmable."

The survey will be available online through .

To access the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cibccmp.