Delaware Gov. Carney Calls For a Ban on Assault Rifles

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Democratic Gov. John Carney is calling on Delaware lawmakers to ban the sale of assault-style rifles.

Carney said in a statement Friday that his administration will work with lawmakers to craft legislation prohibiting the sale of such firearms.

Carney says military-style weapons can be used to carry out catastrophic acts of violence and have no place in the hands of civilians.

Gov. John Carney delivers his State of the State address on Thursday.

While calling for state legislation to enact a ban, Carney also said a national approach is needed to what he calls a "mortal threat" to public safety.

Delaware House Republicans issued a response to Carney's proposed ban.

"The proposed assault weapon sales ban is a misguided effort that will only serve to further politically polarize Delawareans with no hope of making any real impact on the desired goal of reducing isolated incidents of mass violence. I instead urge the governor to work in a non-partisan fashion with all the members of the 149th General Assembly to create rational laws that will actually make a difference," said House Minority Leader Danny Short in a sattement.

Short said he and his caucus colleagues generally support a ban on the sale and use of so-called bump-stocks and trigger-crank devices.

Several other gun-control measures already are pending in the legislature, including a ban on bump stocks and legislation allowing authorities to seize firearms from anyone deemed by a mental health professional to pose a potential threat to others.

Short noted that he and his caucus colleagues generally support a ban on bump stocks as well as legislation that would keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people.