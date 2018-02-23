Laurel Man Arrested for Heroin Dealing

LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man is behind bars on drug dealing and related charges after nearly 200 bags of heroin were found in his possession, police said.

Laurel police said that on Feb. 19, Jerziah Witherspoon, 18, was stopped by an officer for loitering and refused to identify himself. According to police, Witherspoon was arrested for the loitering when he began resisting the officer.

Police said after Witherspoon was brought under control a search of his person led to the discovery of approximately 1.365 grams (195 bags) of heroin in his possession. Police also found that Witherspoon had two active warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court for other charges.

Witherspoon was charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possession with intent to deliver Schedule 2 Tier 1 counterfeit control substance, second offense possession of a Schedule 2 Tier 1 counterfeit controlled substance, resisting arrest with force, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $1,100 secured bond for the new charges and $864 secured bond for the two warrants issued by the courts.