Wachapreague Coast Guard Rescues Passengers Stranded in Bradford Bay

WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- A Coast Guard boat crew brought six passengers to safety after the fishing boat they were on ran aground just north of Bradford Bay off of Wachapreague.

Two people stayed with the boat and were able to get free when high tide came in a few hours later.

At 6:10 p.m., a crewmember aboard the 34-foot fishing boat Wreckaholic contacted Station Wachapreague reporting that they had run aground due to shoaling and a low tide, with eight people aboard.

A boat crew from the station launched aboard a 24-foot special purpose craft—shallow water boat to assist the fishermen, which were less than a mile away from the station. Once they arrived on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew picked up the six passengers and transported them to the station.

“Be aware of the areas that you are navigating,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Elliott, the watchstander receiving the distress call. “Always take in account for possible shoaling, tide levels and wind speeds. Never hesitate to call the Coast Guard at the first sign of trouble.”

The captain and first mate of the fishing boat stayed behind to attempt to refloat their boat and were able to do so with the help of the rising tide and increasing wind speeds. The boat was safely tied up at Island House Restaurant and Marina in Wachapreague.