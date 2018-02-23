Man Pleads Guilty in 2017 Laurel Murder

LAUREL, Del.- A 19-year-old Laurel man faces up to 105 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2017 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that Stephon Jackson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of first-degree reckless endangering.

Prosecutors said that in January of last year, Jackson shot and killed Mekell Horsey while at the Wexford Village Apartment Complex on Sunset Drive in Laurel.

Jackson faces a minimum sentence of 11 years in prison when sentenced by a Superior Court judge later this year, with a maximum possible sentence of 105 years.