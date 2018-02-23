Worcester County Schools Increases Safety Measures

SNOW HILL, Md--In the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting, Worcester County is looking at ways to make their school system even more safer.

Earlier this week, Worcester schools received 35,000 to upgrade their radio system.

School officials explain the upgrade as a necessity to school safety.

"It's imperative in today's world, that we can have good communication with our safety and security partners in our county. This gives us the opportunity to do that, our schools and central office staff can now communicate and continue to communicate with the Worcester County emergency responders on an immediate basis," says Steve Price of Worcester County Public Schools.

Worcester County Sheriff's department says they're also looking to hire more deputies in all schools.

Currently, each school in Worcester County has one officer.

Ursula Lockwood is a Worcester County parent and says she fears sending her child to school after the Parkland shooting.

Lockwood says she'd be a lot more comfortable if the school had more officers.



"I think right now they only have this one in here, but if they could beef it up to maybe 3 or 4, it would be better and safer for the kids in our community," says Lockwood.

With new safety measures coming soon, school officials hope parents and students can feel more comfortable.