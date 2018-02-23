Harrington Man Arrested for Involvement in Selling Heroin

FELTON, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Harrington man Thursday after they discovered he had been involved in selling heroin.

According to DSP, officers executed a tactical car stop in the parking lot of the Canterbury Shore Stop parking lot on South DuPont Highway around 5:39 p.m. Police said they learned that Russell “Rocky” Thomas, 28 of Harrington, was involved in the sale of heroin and they tried to make contact with him. Upon doing so, police said Thomas tried to reverse his car and hit a Trooper's car before getting out of his car and running from officers. DSP said they were then able to take Thomas into custody after a brief chase.

DSP said Thomas dropped his jacket and several packages while he was running from officers. DSP recovered over 24 grams of cocaine, 144 white bags of packaged heroin and multiple prescription pills.

Thomas was charged with various counts of possession and reckless endangering in the second degree, among other charges, police said. He was arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on a $70,000 cash only bond.

Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF), the Kent County Drug Unit and Probation and Parole all assisted in the arrest.