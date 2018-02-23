Arrest Made in Smyrna-Cape 'Basketbrawl'

MILFORD, Del.- An arrest has been made after a fight broke out at the Smyrna High School and Cape Henlopen High School boys' basketball game Thursday night.

The fight broke out during the fourth quarter and canceled the rest of the Henlopen Conference game.

According to police, three arrest warrants were obtained.

Randy Rickards, a player for Cape Henlopen, was the first to turn himself in. The 18-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and assault third degree.

He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $1,000 unsecured. Rickards is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

Two other people are also being sought and arrangements are being made to turn themselves in.

