No Home Confinement for Former Delaware Prison Guard

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A federal judge says he has no authority to allow home confinement for a former Delaware prison guard sentenced to three years for smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates.

Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. complained that the Virginia penitentiary where he is confined is eight hours from his home, making family visits burdensome. Boyce asked the judge whether he might be able to serve the second half of his sentence on home confinement.

The judge said Friday that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons decides where inmates are held, and that he has no jurisdiction to modify Boyce's sentence.

Boyce and fellow guard Paul Hursey were arrested in 2016 and charged with conspiring to smuggle cellphones and drugs into Delaware's maximum-security prison in exchange for money.

Hursey is serving a 30-month sentence.