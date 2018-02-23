Hebron Man Assaults Deputy, Sheriff's Say

HEBRON, Md. – A Hebron man faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy while being arrested for drug possession among other illegal activity.

According to sheriff’s, Wayne Davis Jr., 23, of Hebron, was being arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his Bradley Street home and found 419 grams of marijuana, $1,255 in drug money and stolen items from a recent burglary.

During transport, they say Davis Jr. assaulted a deputy.

Davis has been charged with assault and the drug possession but faces more charges as well. He was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center while those additional charges are pending.