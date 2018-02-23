Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Arrests Hurlock Man for Stolen Car

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Hurlock man for driving a stolen car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a man driving a car in a "furtive manner" on Jersey Rd. on February 16 just before 10 a.m. Police said that the deputy then pulled the driver over after learning the same car had been reported stolen from Georgetown, Del.

The Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rami K. Hobbs, 40 of Hurlock, and charged him with motor vehicle theft. He was also charged with driving while suspended because police later learned Hobbs' privilege to drive had previously been suspended by the state. The District County Commissioner released Hobbs on a $2,500 unsecured bond.