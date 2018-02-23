Local Fans React to Cape-Smyrna "Basketbrawl"

DOVER, Del.- After a fight broke out at a high school basketball game on Thursday night, local fans were shocked that violence ensued during a playoff match-up.

The fight broke out before the conference game between Cape Henlopen and Smyrna finished at Milford High School. According to the Milford Police Department, three arrest warrants were issued because of the brawl. One of the warrants was for 18-year-old Cape Henlopen basketball player Randy Rickards, who is being charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Robert Van Pelt, an alum of Cape Henlopen, was at the conference playoff game on Thursday night with his daughter. He said everything happened very quickly.

"It looked like 20 people just came flying out of those first two rows that were sitting all where that Cape bench was," Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt said the set up at Milford High School was fairly unusual as the players bench was extremely close to the stands. He said the proximity to fans might be one of the factors that led to the altercation.

"What they had was Cape on the very end of the bleachers - away from the table - and they had fans packed in there," Van Pelt said.

George Walker is a former basketball coach who said he didn't believe it when he heard the news. Walker said a player's character is everything, especially in high-intensity games.

"Your behavior and your character must play an important role to play for me. And to have and seen that and it turn to violence like that a decision for me would be the players not being able to play," Walker said.

The Dover Police Department tells WBOC they were scheduled to have officers at Dover High School on Friday night for the Smyrna vs. Woodbridge game. They said they did not increase the number of officers present as they did not forsee any issues happening at the game.