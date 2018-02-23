Local Fans React to Cape-Smyrna "Basketbrawl" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Local Fans React to Cape-Smyrna "Basketbrawl"

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 10:21 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- After a fight broke out at a high school basketball game on Thursday night, local fans were shocked that violence ensued during a playoff match-up. 

The fight broke out before the conference game between Cape Henlopen and Smyrna finished at Milford High School.  According to the Milford Police Department, three arrest warrants were issued because of the brawl.  One of the warrants was for 18-year-old Cape Henlopen basketball player Randy Rickards, who is being charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. 

Robert Van Pelt, an alum of Cape Henlopen, was at the conference playoff game on Thursday night with his daughter.  He said everything happened very quickly. 

"It looked like 20 people just came flying out of those first two rows that were sitting all where that Cape bench was," Van Pelt said. 

Van Pelt said the set up at Milford High School was fairly unusual as the players bench was extremely close to the stands.  He said the proximity to fans might be one of the factors that led to the altercation. 

"What they had was Cape on the very end of the bleachers - away from the table - and they had fans packed in there," Van Pelt said. 

George Walker is a former basketball coach who said he didn't believe it when he heard the news.  Walker said a player's character is everything, especially in high-intensity games. 

"Your behavior and your character must play an important role to play for me. And to have and seen that and it turn to violence like that a decision for me would be the players not being able to play," Walker said. 

The Dover Police Department tells WBOC they were scheduled to have officers at Dover High School on Friday night for the Smyrna vs. Woodbridge game.  They said they did not increase the number of officers present as they did not forsee any issues happening at the game. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices