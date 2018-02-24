Better Living Expo Held in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Saturday was a dreary day, but instead of people staying inside, people brought their shopping bags to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury for the Better Living Expo.

Many of the vendors specialize in making peoples homes better and event organizer, Mike DeFiore, says the event is all about supporting local businesses.

"This is a big boost for the local economy because most of these contractors are all local, so coming in, seeing them, talking to them if you use your services you know-it's going to always help boost the economy," says DeFiore.

Melinda Glover attends the Better Living Expo every year to support local businesses.

"I like seeing all the local business , I like to support the local businesses. We are selling our house, so we are looking into building and seeing what's out there, what's available," says Glover.

It also served as an opportunity for area businesses to introduce themselves to the community and a chance for attendees to walk away happy.