Worcester County State's Attorney Deems Social Media Threats to Schools Inaccurate

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County said Saturday that information circulating on social media, that is causing people to question whether or not county schools are safe, is false.

The State's Attorney's Office said they were made aware of a potential threat earlier this week. Law enforcement agencies have been working in collaboration with the Board of Education in investigating the incident. County Officials said they have determined that the misinformation was both false and not credible. The State's Attorney's Office said they conducted interviews, completed necessary assessments and took appropriate action.

County officials said that they will continue to monitor and investigate any new information they receive and will continue to keep the public informed.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County said: "The unfathomable tragedies of Parkland Florida and other similar instances around the country have demonstrated the absolute necessity for responsive, informed and efficient law enforcement agencies. As Worcester County residents we are blessed to live in a county where all allied law enforcement agencies work collaboratively to achieve our foremost responsibility of ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens at all times."

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, the Berlin Police Department, the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Board of Education and the Combined Bureau of Investigation all assisted in this case.