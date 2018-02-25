DSP Investigating Delmar Liquor Store Armed Robbery

DELMAR, Del.- Delaware State Police say they're looking for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at Low Price Liquors in Delmar.

Police said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. when an employee was closing the store, located on Sussex Highway. According to police, a masked man armed with a handgun went up to the employee as he was locking the doors and forced the victim back inside at gunpoint. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register before taking an undisclosed amount of money as well as a bottle of liquor and then taking off, police said.

DSP said the employee was not injured in the holdup.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a thin build wearing all dark clothing as well as a mask and having a black handgun.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Detective D. Kristunas of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-752-3856 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.