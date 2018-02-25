Harrington Police Arrest Video Stirs Allegations of Excessive Force

HARRINGTON, Del.- A night of what was supposed to be fun, turned into mayhem in Kent County.

Jermaine Newcomb, 42, says he was a victim of police brutality at the Harrington Casino, early Sunday morning. Newcomb alleges a Harrington police officer assaulted him while he was lying face down on the ground.



The Harrington Police Department would not comment except to say this is an ongoing investigation.

Harrington police says their agency and Delaware State Police were called to the Harrington Casino for a theft complaint.



Newcomb, along with many others, were at the casino at the time of the theft incident, but Newcomb says he is charged with resisting arrest.

"He kept saying, 'Stop resisting, stop resisting.' I said, 'What are you talking about? I'm not under arrest.' At that time he took and back belly, suplex me to the pavement. Face , chest to face to the pavement, that's when the dog started biting me on my back leg and the officer started punching me in my face," says Newcomb.

Newcomb says he received multiple cuts during the arrest.

Newcomb was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Newcomb says during the arrest, he feared for his life.



"I mean he don't know what kind of medical condition I could've had. One blow could've took my life," says Newcomb.

Newcomb says he's in a lot of pain, but won't be able to fully rest until justice is served.



