Blades to Distribute Water at Town Hall, Not Fire Hall

BLADES, Del.- The town of Blades will continue to provide alternative drinking water to neighbors with private wells but the location where this will take place has changed.

Starting Monday, Feb. 26, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says it will be distributing water at the Blades Town Hall on 20 West Fourth Street between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They announced last week that the town's water had shown significantly lower levels of perfluorinated compounds under the EPA's health advisory after the town had installed a carbon filtration system.

DNREC and the Division of Public Health will be holding a public meeting Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the Blades Fire Hall to answer community questions about the town's drinking water and private well water.