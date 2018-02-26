Unattended Cooking Causes Quantico House Fire

QUANTICO, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said unattended cooking is to blame for a house fire in Quantico on Friday.

The fire started at around 3 p.m. in the kitchen of the home at 5440 Sandy Hill Road, officials said.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the one-alarm blaze and had it under control in an hour. There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $140,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents.