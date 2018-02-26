Salisbury City Council Working to Put Lid on Trash Management Issues at Multifamily Housing Communities

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury city councilman is looking to address an issue he says has been piling up for months.

Councilman R. Hardy Rudasill said he's noticed many overflowing trash bins at townhouse and multifamily housing communities across the city.

He said in many cases, the bins aren't big enough to hold all of a neighborhood's trash and are poorly maintained.

Rudasill's idea is to create an ordinance that would in part require communities with a certain number of units to use a larger dumpster instead of just bins.

"I hope that we'll be able to achieve a situation where we can get these property managers to do the right thing by their residents," said Rudasill.

George Snee, who lives in a townhouse, said creating an ordinance to solve the issue may be a good idea. However, he also said he's noticed people tossing trash by the dumpsters he uses, and he's not sure a bigger container would change that.

"You can't blame nobody for the cleanliness of your neighborhood except for yourself. I mean you just gotta take the same responsibility the groundskeeper does to help clean it up," said Snee.

Rudasill said ideally the council should not even have to pass an ordinance.

"Ideally, you just coming out and shining a light on this situation and acknowledging at the city council would cause property managers to say let's do the right thing. We're going to see how that plays out over time," said Rudasill.

Rudasill said the council is in the very early stages of discussing a plan of action, but he said the council will seek public input as they move forward.

Mayor Jake Day said an informal task force was created to look at the issue.