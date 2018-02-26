Not Your Parents Library - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva's Public Libraries Changing, Thriving in Digital Age

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 12:46 PM Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

UNDATED- If you haven't been to a public library lately, you may not recognize it. They still have stacks of books, but books are just one part of an ever-evolving space designed to serve local areas.

In this era of instant digital access to information, libraries still perform a critical function in local communities. So much so that several counties on Delmarva have, or are in the process of building new libraries or revitalizing existing buildings. The town of Berlin, Maryland is constructing a new library, which is expected to open this summer. Crisfield, Maryland. opened a new library 18 months ago, and Accomack County, Virginia is planning a new building in Parksley, Virginia.  

For one thing, it turns out people still like books.

“The death of the book has been greatly over-proclaimed,” said Somerset County Library Director Ed Goyda.

Still, libraries cannot survive on books alone. Thus, adapting to new trends and technologies is critical, according to library directors. On the technology side, the modern library has everything from high-speed Wi-Fi, and audio and digital books to 3-d printers, all of which are free.

“If it is something I want to use twice a month, it is a shared community resource,” said Goyda.

The notion of a local resource, a free space where people of all ages can find something useful is a common theme. For example, the Ocean City branch has a virtual reality room.

“People don’t just come to access content, but to create their own content", said Worcester County Library Director Jennifer Ranck. She believes that "local" matters. “We do our best to stay in touch with communities. We work closely with child care centers, local schools, we have member of our local Chamber of Commerce."

In Bethany Beach, Delaware, that means activities for their expanding retirement population, including a craft class.

“If we don’t adapt, we are irrelevant. Our job is to answer the communitiy's concerns, and their requests. And our programming here typically is a direct response to what our community requests," said Sue Keefe, South Coastal librarian.

And the South Coastal branch has a long list of events to meet that need.

Libraries are also striving to appeal to all generations, with activities for all age groups.

"Kind of like this place has crafts and movies and a lot of things they can do for all ages", said Brittany Johnson, an Ocean City Library patron.

Design is also critical to meet the various needs of patrons, right down to the smallest detail of putting furniture on wheels so it can be re-configured.

"What we do has not changed much, how we do it has changed, said Andrea Berstler," executive director of Wicomico County Public Libraries.

They trust those changes will keep people coming back.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices