Beach Replenishment Scheduled for May Start in Bethany Beach

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment for Bethany Beach, South Bethany, and Fenwick Island is scheduled to start in mid-May and run into July.

On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting with representatives from the coastal towns to review plans for the project now valued at $19 million. The replenishment will work North to South in 1,000 foot increments, meaning parts of the beach will always be open. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates the work will start in mid May and end in mid June in Bethany, start in mid June and end in early July in South Bethany, and start in Fenwick in early July and wrap up completely by mid to late July. That timeline is troublesome to Fenwick Island restaurant owner Scott Mumford.

"This is a tourism town and that is the heart of the season," he tells WBOC. "It's not going to just affect me but it's going to affect our day trippers, our local Dairy Queen--it's going to affect everybody."

Ed Voigt, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they understand people's concerns, but a limited number of dredging contractors and post-Hurricane Sandy projects in their district has made this the earliest possible time for replenishment.

"It's been [...] around a half a billion dollars of beach fill work for our district since 2012," Voigt explains. "With all that, it's just, there's no way for it to fit in other parts of the year."

South Bethany Mayor Pro Tem Timothy Shaw called the summer timing inconvenient, but he's still grateful.

"It's something we desperately need done," he says. "It's very good for our town and for the coastal area in general so I'm just going to say thank you for it."

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project will pump 659,000 cubic yards of sand onto Bethany, 500,000 cubic yards of sand onto South Bethany and 278,000 cubic yards of sand onto Fenwick Island.