Worcester County Community Alert Signals to be Tested

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County will be testing emergency alert signals on Saturday.

It's a test that's run on the first Saturday of each month. A steady alert tone will sound at 10 a.m. from area fire sirens and will last for approximately one minute, according to Worcester County Commissioners.

In an event of an actual emergency, the sirens would be used as additional means to warn the community of imminent danger and the need to tune to either radio, television or the internet for information.